The Haverhill Cooperative School Board presented a $14.7 million budget for the 2021-2022 academic year at the district’s budget hearing on Monday.
The proposed budget is level-funded (down 0.46 percent from the previous year) but shifts costs to local taxpayers, with state aid down $800,000 and contribution rates to the state retirement system up 3 percent, or $183,000.
In response, the district plans to use $532,000 in surplus and reserve funds for tax relief.
Haverhill’s local-state education tax rate would rise $2.96 to $21.66. It returns to district tax rate to 2018 ($22.27) and 2019 ($21.22) levels, after a 20 percent drop last year due to $700,000 in one-time state money.
The district also anticipates a $288,000 increase in tuition payments from other districts and a $239,000 decrease in special education costs.
