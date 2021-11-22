Haverhill Select Board Meeting Canceled Due To COVID Exposure

HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Board of Selectmen meeting on Monday night was canceled due to COVID-19 exposure.
“We have had some internal COVID cases develop,” said Town Manager Brigitte Codling, “Since we all work so closely together, even with precautions, we are closing a few offices and canceling the [Select Board] meeting to be safe.”
Ironically, the Select Board were slated to discuss ‘COVID status in the community’ as part of their agenda.
Haverhill had 49 active cases as of Friday and the 13th highest new case rate in the state, trailing a dozen communities including Warren (first), Littleton (fourth), and Lancaster (eighth).
Codling expects that town staff who were exposed to COVID will be out of voluntary and required quarantines by Monday, Nov. 29.
The next regularly scheduled Select Board meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6.
