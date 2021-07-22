Haverhill: Select Board Pays Off Haverhill Corner Fire Truck

HAVERHILL — The Board of Selectmen approved a fire truck purchase on Monday.
They voted 3-2 to expend $92,000 from a capital reserve fund for a fire truck for the newly formed Haverhill Fire Department.
The purchase was actually initiated by Haverhill Corner Fire before they merged with North Haverhill Fire to form the new town fire department. Following the merger, Haverhill Corner eliminated its own, independent fire department budget. As a result, the town was required to assume payments, which prompted the Select Board vote.
Voting against were Michael Graham and Steve Robbins, both Woodsville residents.
Woodsville has resisted calls to merge with the town fire department. Meanwhile, a new law, signed by Gov. Chris Sununu last month, requires the precinct to fully fund its own fire department, without town support.
It is unclear if those matters factored into Graham and Robbins’ opposition. They could not be reached for comment.
RECORDING INTERRUPTED: The Zoom broadcast of the Select Board meeting ended abruptly after a person hijacked the feed.
According to chairman Fred Garofalo, an unidentified person joined the Zoom and somehow took control, uttering profane statements until the Zoom session was shut down.
