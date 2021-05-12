Haverhill Select Board Postpones ATV Vote

HAVERHILL — A proposal to open Mountain Lakes Precinct roads to ATV traffic remains unresolved.
The five-member Board of Selectmen on Monday postponed a vote on the proposal because one member, Steve Robbins, was absent.
They meet next on Monday, May 24.
Earlier this year Mountain Lakes Precinct voters narrowly approved a plan, 42-39, to allow Mountain Lakes residents to drive ATVs off of their properties and access the existing trail system through a series of Class V and IV roads, instead of hauling ATVs to trailheads.
The Select Board has received approximately 25 to 30 public comments on the plan, and will continue to accept them through their next meeting.
Those in favor of the proposal said it would benefit the people of Mountain Lakes, but others are worried that speeding, noise, dust and other bad behavior will negatively impact safety and quality of life for Mountain Lakes residents.
