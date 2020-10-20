Haverhill: Selectmen OK WiFi Feasibility Study

Haverhill Town Manager Brigitte M. Codling has led efforts to improve cell and WiFi access in the Woodsville precinct. (Courtesy Photo)

HAVERHILL — Selectmen last week approved a feasibility study for a wireless internet network in Woodsville.

With a 5-0 vote on Oct. 13, Selectmen authorized Mosedale Integrated Solutions to conduct preliminary work.

