Haverhill Sets 2021 Tax Rate

HAVERHILL — After delays, Haverhill’s property tax rate has been set.
The rate of $24.89 per $1,000 of assessed value is made up of four components — the municipal portion ($6.33 per $1,000), county portion ($1.49), local education portion ($15.37) and state education portion ($1.70) — and represents a reduction of $3.52 from last year.
“This reduction will help to minimize the tax impact to residents due to the increase in assessed property values and will also help to mitigate the impact on District residents in those districts who have an increase in their District tax rate this year,” said Town Manager Brigitte Codling in a statement Tuesday.
Meanwhile the village tax rates are as follows: $6.41 per $1,000 for Woodsville, $4.16 for Mountain Lakes, $1.58 for Haverhill Corner, and 82 cents for North Haverhill.
Woodsville’s village tax rate is up 82 percent from 2020 due to state legislation approved in June that requires precinct to self-fund all operations without town assistance. Woodsville’s combined town/village tax rate is among the top 7 percent in the state.
Haverhill was late in setting its tax rate because the North Haverhill precinct did not upload its information in a timely manner.
Codling said tax bills will be mailed out next week.
