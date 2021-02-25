Haverhill to hold modified Town Meeting during COVID-19

HAVERHILL — Town meeting will be different this year.
In response to COVID-19 concerns, Haverhill’s annual meeting will be broken down into three parts.
There will be two “virtual” informational meetings broadcast on Zoom, on March 9 and 11, followed by a walk-through vote at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School on Saturday, March 13.
The first informational meeting will be where the Board of Selectmen explains the process and present the warrant articles.
It will be followed by a 40-hour public comment period from 8 p.m. March 9 to noon March 11. During that time, registered voters will be allowed to submit questions and comments on specific warrant articles.
Public comments can be submitted by email (2021TownMeeting@Haverhill-NH.com), voice mail (603-787-6800) or text message (603-728-5192).
The second informational meeting will be where the Select Board reviews public comments and questions. Based on that feedback, they will discuss, debate, and have the opportunity to amend warrant articles.
Following the second meeting, sample ballots shall be posted to the town website (www.haverhill-nh.com).
Darwin Clogston, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, called it an imperfect but acceptable solution to the challenge of holding town meeting during COVID-19.
“It’s acceptable because I don’t know what the alternative is,” he said, pointing to lingering uncertainty when COVID vaccinations, herd immunity, and other factors will allow for an in-person town meeting. “Maybe in three months, or four months, or who knows. So the board decided, unanimously, let’s just do this.”
He said the informational session format won’t allow for discussion or floor amendments but still allows for voter input. It does provide voters with more time to consider warrant articles
“You still get to voice your opinion and your thoughts, or ask questions. But there’s no back-and-forth, give-and-take with two sets of your neighbors sitting next to you. It’s not going to be the same,” he said, noting the public comment period does provide voters with more time to consider warrant articles. “This isn’t all bad. It gives people two days to think about a warrant article. In some cases, at a normal town meeting, you only get two minutes.”
Like many, Clogston said he will miss the in-person town meeting. He was hopeful it will return next year.
“It’s too bad, I’ve been to a bunch of town meetings. Some people you only see once a year. There’s this woman I know, she brings me a couple of homemade donuts, they’re the best on the planet. I guess I won’t get my donut this year,” he said, adding that town meeting is more than politics, it’s community. “It’s a good time. You get to see people, chat, carry on conversations. All that’s going to disappear.”
There’s no telling how Haverhill’s plan will impact participation.
“I’ve been having that discussion every day for days. I don’t know if it’s going to bring more people out or less people out,” Clogston said, noting that last year Haverhill had an in-person town meeting and a virtual school meeting. The school meeting drew a small crowd. “I truly hope that’s not the case for town meeting this year.”
