HAVERHILL — School is in session.
Full time.
Starting on March 15, Haverhill Schools will return to a five-day, in-person school week.
The Haverhill School Board unanimously approved the measure on Wednesday, at the recommendation of SAU 23 superintendent Laurie Melanson.
Their decision was supported by a parent survey, which found that 84% of respondents (157 out of 187) supported a five-day school week, and a steady decline in remote learning enrollment, as more students migrate back to the classroom.
“At the beginning of the year we had a large number of families who wanted a remote option [but] more and more kids are coming back so the enrollment in remote classes is going down, while in-person enrollment is going up,” Melanson said.
It reflects growing confidence in COVID safety measures in public schools.
In New Hampshire, COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop and school transmission rates remain low.
None of the three schools in the Haverhill Co-Operative School District — Haverhill Co-Operative Middle School, Woodsville Elementary and Woodsville High School — have reported a positive COVID case among students or staff since the pandemic began a year ago.
“When we started the school year, we thought there were going to be lots of students that were asymptomatic and would get adults in school sick, and that has not been our experience,” Melanson said.
The decision to resume five-day, in-person learning will impact remote education offerings for Haverhill Co-Operative School District students.
Melanson said remote classrooms with minimal enrollment could be canceled, in order to shift teachers to in-person learning.
That would include Woodsville Elementary’s remote Kindergarten and grade 3 classes, which have five students apiece.
Students in those classes would be directed to other remote learning services, such as the K-12 Virtual Learning Academy Charter School.
Meanwhile remote classes with larger enrollments — such as grades four and five (12 students) — would be allowed to continue.
“We have to make decisions based on enrollment and in-school need,” Melanson said. “A class of five remote students is not sustainable, we need that teacher in the classroom with the kids who have come back.”
Since September, Haverhill schools had been open four days a week, and were closed to students on Wednesdays.
School board members opted to re-open schools for a full day on Wednesdays, instead of a half day.
According to the survey, parents rejected the half-day option because it posed significant transportation and child care challenges for working families.
Melanson said Haverhill Schools would continue to follow COVID protocols in order to keep students and staff safe.
“We will keep up our cleaning and disinfecting protocols, along with wearing masks, washing hands, screening and keeping students home with any symptoms until tested,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.