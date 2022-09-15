Haverhill Tosses Proposed PR Policy

HAVERHILL — The Select Board on Monday tossed a proposed public relations policy.
By a 4-1 vote, they abandoned the draft policy, which would have required the Town Manager and Assistant Town Manager to obtain Select Board authorization to accept interview requests from the media.
Board member Katie Williams expressed reservations that the policy, which also set guidelines for the dissemination of public statements and press releases and established protocols for handling so-called “sensitive issues,” would have infringed on first amendment rights.
She said the policy was crafted with good intentions, but worried that “it takes away certain people’s freedom of speech, and that bothers me a little bit.”
Chair Fred Garofalo agreed. He questioned the necessity of the draft policy and said established practices had been sufficient up to now.
“We never had this before, we never had an issue,” he said.
Garofalo and Williams shared concerns that the policy was confusing for town staff and officials, and could strain relations with local media.
“I don’t want … reporters to feel that we don’t trust them,” Williams said.
“Or that we’re hiding stuff,” Garofalo added.
Resident Dawn Lavoie argued that the draft policy was a broad brush attempt by a faction of board members to silence Town Manager Brigitte Codling, because they took issue with some of Codling’s past statements to the press.
“You might as well just say what it is, you don’t want Brigitte to make comments in the paper,” Lavoie said. “That’s plain and simple.”
Codling noted that her prior statements to the press reflected the majority opinion of the previous Select Board at the time.
“That doesn’t mean that’s how that works moving forward. I think [assistant Town Manager] Jennifer [Boucher] and I are professional enough to know we work for a new board and there might be a different perspective or a different position.”
“We respect that and there needs to be mutual trust so we can work together.”
The Select Board originally proposed a public relations policy in order to ensure that all statements made by town staff and officials were factual and devoid of opinion.
The draft policy stated that “When Town Administration accepts an interview, any comments must remain factual, be void of opinion, and be consistent with the Town’s mission and vision as well as leadership’s known position on the subject. At no time should Town Administration speculate as to what action Town Leadership might take, or decisions they might make.”
They agreed that should be the approach moving forward, even without a formal Public Relations Policy.
Garofalo said matters of town staff and officials making inappropriate statements to the public or press should be handled internally by supervisors, and that elected officials had the right to speak their minds and express their positions on the issues.
Board members Michael Graham, Kevin Knapp, Garofalo and Williams voted to scuttle the draft policy. Vice Chair Steve Robbins cast the lone dissenting vote.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.