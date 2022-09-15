Haverhill Tosses Proposed PR Policy
James R. Morrill Municipal Building, Town Office Haverhill #filephoto

HAVERHILL — The Select Board on Monday tossed a proposed public relations policy.

By a 4-1 vote, they abandoned the draft policy, which would have required the Town Manager and Assistant Town Manager to obtain Select Board authorization to accept interview requests from the media.

