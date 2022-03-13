HAVERHILL — The voters at Saturday’s Town Meeting sent a message.
But it’s unclear if they changed anything.
Voters approved two petition warrant articles which would have the town provide $298,630 in funding for Woodsville Highway, 104-92, and $146,974 in funding for Woodsville Fire, 99-93, for the 2022 fiscal year.
Woodsville commissioner Paul Kidder filed the petition articles and believes at least one (highway) is compulsory.
Precinct administrator Kevin Shelton was more bullish, saying “I think they’re both binding. The voters voted.”
However, the town obtained multiple legal opinions earlier this year, which found the petition articles were illegal and in violation of municipal finance law. The Department of Revenue Administration will make the final determination.
Selectmen overwhelmingly recommended against the petition articles on the grounds they were unworkable and unhelpful.
The Select Board may discuss the matter further during their organizational meeting on Monday.
The petition articles add to an already complicated situation.
Two years ago the town withheld funding for Woodsville Highway due to disagreements over the funding formula, and Woodsville filed a lawsuit to force payment. The case remains in Grafton County Superior Court, and most expect the town will have to make back payments totaling six figures.
Meanwhile, Concord lawmakers ended the state-mandated funding agreement in June, meaning that Woodsville taxpayers must fund 100% of precinct operations (including fire and highway) without town support moving forward.
In spite of that, Kidder expressed confidence that the Select Board — with newly elected members Katie Williams and Kevin Knapp — would be more favorable to renewing financial ties between the town and precinct.
“I’m really happy with the two additions to the Select Board. I’ve had some time to talk to them, and get to know them a little bit. I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Kidder said, adding that Saturday’s vote was a confidence boost for the district. “I was very happy [with the vote]. Because I was very skeptical coming down here. We’ve got a lot of bad press in Woodsville over the last few years, and I would say much of it unjustly.”
Both approved warrant articles saw discussion.
Outgoing Select Board Vice Chair Matt Bjelobrk said precinct operations must be funded by precinct taxpayers, and said it was Woodsville’s choice not to merge services with town departments, including fire and highway.
“The precincts exist to fund their own desires and wants. If a precinct wants a service that the town does not provide, that’s completely understandable, they can do that. But they have to tax [their own precinct taxpayers] for it,” Bjelobrk said.
However, Shelton argued that the town relied on strong-arm tactics to push consolidation of fire and highway operations. He pointed to the merger of North Haverhill and Haverhill Corner into a town fire department, which Woodsville declined to join.
“It was a bit of coercion, extortion,” he said.
Notably absent from the discussion were Town Manager Brigitte Codling (illness, COVID-19) and Selectman Michael Graham (out of town).
FOUR PETITION ARTICLES KILLED
Four other articles related to the town-precinct conflict were killed by voice vote.
Two were filed by Kidder. They sought to divide Woodsville and the town into separate tax districts, with each supporting its own fire and highway departments.
Two more were filed by Bjelobrk. One sought to dissolve Woodsville fire and highway, the other to dissolve the entire Woodsville precinct.
All four were advisory in nature, would have required the Select Board to petition the state legislature, and were also opposed by the Select Board.
OTHER BUSINESS
Two hundred voters turned out Saturday at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School for the first live town meeting since 2020. It lasted nearly four hours.
The proposed $4.25 million operating budget and 22 other articles totaling $1 million.
Voters also agreed to close Airport Road to through traffic, to mitigate airport safety issues cited by the Federal Aviation Administration.
It was the final meeting for longtime moderator Jay Holden. He will be replaced by Gary Hebert.
SCHOOL MEETING
Less than 30 voters stuck around for the annual school meeting.
All warrant articles including the $15.3 million operating were passed.
Incoming School Board member Robert St. Pierre expressed disappointment that a much smaller audience were deciding on a much larger budget.
“More than half the people have left. My question to the board: Why?” he said.
Outgoing School Board Chair Richard Guy said back-to-back annual meetings may have been a factor.
“I think the [four hour] morning [town] meeting burned everybody out,” Guy said. “It was the school board’s idea to move to a Saturday meting, and the town has decided to piggy back on that. Honestly, I don’t think it’s a great arrangement.”
Next year the school meeting will be held first, under a pre-existing arrangement where the town and school alternate meeting orders each year.
