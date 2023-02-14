Haverhill Voters Will Again Be Asked To Fund Precinct Departments
James R. Morrill Municipal Building, Town Office Haverhill

HAVERHILL — For a second straight year, Town Meeting will be asked to fund Woodsville Fire District operations.

Two non-binding warrant articles, submitted by petition, would deliver $687,591 to the precinct: $207,486 for Woodsville Fire department and $480,105 for Woodsville Highway.

