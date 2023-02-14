Haverhill Voters Will Again Be Asked To Fund Precinct Departments

HAVERHILL — For a second straight year, Town Meeting will be asked to fund Woodsville Fire District operations.
Two non-binding warrant articles, submitted by petition, would deliver $687,591 to the precinct: $207,486 for Woodsville Fire department and $480,105 for Woodsville Highway.
And, for a second straight year, they will not carry the Select Board’s endorsement.
The board on Monday voted not to recommend as written the funding request for Woodsville Fire (2-1) or highway (3-1).
Board members Kevin Knapp and Katie Williams opposed both warrant articles on the grounds they asked for too much money.
It is 12 percent more than what the precinct sought last year and 50 percent higher than what they received.
The projected tax impacts are $1.15 per $1,000 for the Woodsville Highway funding article and 50 cents for the WFD funding article.
If the proposed budget and all warrant articles pass, Haverhill’s municipal tax rate will increase by 30 percent to $8.20.
Chair Steve Robbins did not vote on the fire department article because he is Woodsville Fire Chief.
Selectman Michael Graham supported both petition articles but said the amounts requested would have to be defended and explained.
“There’s got to be representation from the [Woodsville] Fire District at Town Meeting. Maybe they will try to change the amounts on the floor,” Graham said.
The board also voted 4-0 to decide both of the Woodsville funding articles by paper ballot and 3-1 (with Williams against) not to publish their petition article recommendations on the warrant.
Last year, Town Meeting narrowly approved two petition articles to reinstate town funding for Woodsville Fire and Highway totaling nearly $450,000.
Voters did so despite multiple legal opinions that the petition articles were illegal and violated municipal finance law.
Ultimately, a slim majority believed Woodsville’s argument: That Concord lawmakers had not quashed town-to-precinct funding but reverted the matter to local control (through annual Town Meeting appropriations).
However, DRA overturned the Town Meeting approval of the petition articles, ruling that one municipal entity (Town of Haverhill) cannot make appropriations for another municipal entity (Woodsville Precinct) unless allowed by special legislation.
Woodsville has contested the DRA decision. The matter is now before the state Supreme Court.
