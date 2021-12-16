WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), along with Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Reps. Annie Kuster (NH-02) and Chris Pappas (NH-01) welcomed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s recent announcement that New Hampshire airports will receive $9,194,982. Funding comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grants included in the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), of which Shaheen and Hassan were negotiators.
Fourteen New Hampshire airports will receive funding, including the Mt. Washington Regional Airport in Whitefield ($159,000) and Dean Memorial Airport in Haverhill ($110,000).
“New Hampshire’s airports serve as economic and transportation hubs for surrounding communities, which is why this funding is so important and will be put to good use. I’m excited to see these investments to enhance our airports’ capabilities and capacity, “ said Sen. Shaheen. “I’ll continue working in the Senate to see that Granite State infrastructure projects are properly funded.”
“Airports play a crucial role in New Hampshire’s economy,” said Sen. Hassan. “Additional support will ensure that our airports can continue to grow and serve families and small businesses. I’m thrilled that this funding is now en route to New Hampshire.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.