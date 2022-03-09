HAVERHILL — Katie Williams and Kevin Knapp prevailed by wide margins in the seven-person Board of Selectmen race.
Williams (502 votes) and Knapp (434) claimed the two open three-year seats on the five-person Select Board.
They were trailed by incumbent Matt Bjelobrk (148 votes), and challengers Darwin Clogston (134), Keith Charpentier (71), Chris Cadreact (45) and Chuck Fenn (41). In total 722 ballots were cast on Tuesday.
A first-time candidate, Williams said she was pleasantly surprised by the outcome.
“I just want to thank the 502 people who put their trust in my hands and voted for me,” she said. “I look forward to serving the town as transparently and efficiently as possible.”
Williams looks to hit the ground running. She has already enrolled in the New Hampshire Municipal Association’s ‘local officials workshop’ and is scheduled to meet with Town Manager Brigitte Codling for a briefing next week.
“I’m still confident that I can provide a fresh perspective and bring a can-do mentality to the Select Board,” she said.
Williams and Knapp campaigned together on a platform of accountability, unity and transparency, and were the candidates who offered the strongest support for the town’s four precincts.
They will participate in their first Select Board meeting on Monday.
Their election could impact efforts to consolidate services moving forward, and the town’s rocky relationship with the Woodsville precinct.
A dispute over Woodsville highway funding remains in the courts, and is expected to end with the town paying a six-figure sum to Woodsville. The amount remains unsettled.
It is unclear what effect Williams and Knapp’s election will have on the town administration.
Both said during the campaign that they were concerned about a lack of transparency between the town administration and the Select Board.
They were the only two candidates who did not explicitly support Town Manager Brigitte Codling at a recent candidates forum. However, they do not seek to oust Codling, they said.
Reached on Wednesday, Codling believes the town will continue to make strides under the new board.
“I am confident that this new Select Board will work well together and with Town Administration, I have no concerns,” she said.
“The Town has many exciting projects on tap for 2022 & 2023 that will benefit from new perspectives, such as upgrades to the Blackmount trail, a public safety special & staffing needs assessment, feasibility of wastewater improvements, resolution of obstruction issues at the airport, and more.”
“This is an exciting time for Haverhill; everyone is ready to move forward in a positive and productive direction.”
OTHER ELECTIONS
Gary Hebert was elected as the new Town and School Moderator, and Evelyn Elms (town treasurer) and Regis Roy (supervisor of the checklist) ran unopposed.
Town Meeting will continue with the annual business meeting at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
To see the town warrant visit haverhill-nh.com.
