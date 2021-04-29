The Town of Haverhill and the Precinct of Woodsville remain at odds over highway department funding.
In a nutshell, the town feels the Woodsville Highway Department’s funding levels are excessive.
That has prompted an ugly legal battle between the town and the precinct. The town has supported state legislation (Senate Bill 26) which would increase Woodsville’s share of WHD costs. In return, Woodsville has filed a lawsuit against the town.
Providing an update on SB 26 during Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting, Rep. Rick Ladd (R-Haverhill) urged town and precinct officials to resolve the issue without legislation or litigation.
“At this point I am not supporting [SB 26]. I feel there needs to be some more work done between the Board of Selectmen and the precinct commissioners,” Ladd said. “At this point in time I feel that it should be resolved locally, and we should try to move forward without spending any more money on litigation.”
However, getting both sides together may be difficult. Haverhill officials said they cannot engage in mediation while the lawsuit is pending.
That being said, Town Manager Brigitte Codling and Select Board Chairman Frank Garofalo and Vice-Chair Matthew Bjelobrk all indicated a willingness to resume negotiations if the lawsuit were dropped.
“If Woodsville dropped its litigation we would go back to the drawing board,” Codling said.
Newly-elected Select Board Member Michael Graham, a Woodsville resident, suggested that Woodsville commissioners had recently attempted to re-open negotiations with the town, and that the offer was refused without being presented to the Board of Selectmen for consideration.
Codling fired back that no offer had been communicated to her by town counsel, and that the last attempt to broker a deal occurred “months ago,” a fact that was corroborated by other Select Board members who served at that time, including Bjelobrk.
When Graham persisted with his line of questioning, suggesting that the precinct’s offer had been heard and refused by the town, Bjelobrk and Codling called it hearsay.
“You’re assuming that actually happened,” Bjelobrk said.
Added Codling, “You’re going on the word of the precinct. You haven’t presented us with anything that suggests there was a conversation between the two law teams. I haven’t heard anything in that regard for months.”
During one pointed exchange, Codling called Graham’s loyalties into question.
“We’re being sued. We didn’t instigate that lawsuit. At this point we’re defending against it. That’s the town’s position. And you’re now on the Select Board representing the town,” Codling said.
Replied Graham, “Right, I represent the town, and I think it’s in the best interest of the entire town to not spend that kind of money in legal fees if it can be avoided. And there is an avenue to avoid it.”
The matter was dropped after Codling agreed to ask town counsel if the Woodsville precinct had, in fact, attempted to re-open talks.
Meanwhile, SB 26 goes before the House Public Works and Highway Committee at 1:15 on Wednesday, May 5.
Selectman Steve Robbins asked if the board would take a roll call vote to determine current support for the bill, which has changed substantially since it was first proposed two years ago.
Board members were receptive to Robbins’ request but ultimately declined, citing a lack of knowledge of the most current version of the bill, which has been amended during the current session.
The board will take no official position. Those wishing to participate in the Senate hearing are welcome to as individuals, they agreed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.