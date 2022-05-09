Northeast Kingdom Human Services client Brian Hawkins pleaded not guilty to two counts of violating conditions of release in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.
Judge Justin P. Jiron released Hawkins on the conditions that he must tell the court if he changes his address and to not abuse or harass his three NEKHS caretakers including Crystal McHarg, 47, Bobbie Joe Badger, 38, and Jeremy O’Rourke, 34.
Hawkins, 44, allegedly stormed out of a NEKHS facility in Sutton on April 8, assaulted a staff member and walked off the property until he was taken into custody on Route 5 by the Vermont State Police.
Caledonia Superior Court
Hawkins suffers from an intellectual disability. He was previously charged in June of 2021 with simple assault and disorderly conduct after he allegedly assaulted NEKHS staff members in Burke and tried to force the driver of a farm tractor to give him a ride to Newport.
Hawkins spent most of the next several months in jail until he was released in March to live at the NEKHS facility at 102 Marl Pond Road in Sutton on the condition that he not engage in “violent or threatening behavior immediately after being expressively warned not to.”
Hawkins has been found to be incompetent to stand trial on his 2021 charges but those charges remain pending in Caledonia Superior Court.
Hawkins faces a possible sentence of over two years in prison and a $3,500 fine if convicted of all the charges now pending against him.
