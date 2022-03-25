Former Burke resident and criminal defendant Brian Hawkins will be released from jail on Monday and move into a new Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NEKHS) facility at 102 Marl Pond Road in Sutton.
Hawkins, 44, who suffers from an intellectual disability and was considered too dangerous to return to his Burke residence pending trial, has been held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield since mid-July.
But on Friday, Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron granted conditions-of-release allowing Hawkins to move into the Sutton facility. The judge also denied an attempt by NEKHS representative Kelly Liberty to keep the location of Hawkins’ new home a secret.
Caledonia Superior Court
“What is the address of that residence, Miss Liberty?” asked Judge Jiron.
“I struggle with letting that out for Brian’s privacy only because there are people here from The Caledonian-Record,” said Liberty, who was appearing at the hearing by WebEx. “So is there another possible way that I can get that information to you?”
Liberty then continued to suggest creative ways to keep the information from the public such as only sharing the address with one of the courthouse clerks - who she is acquainted with.
“I don’t have a problem with sharing the address with her,” said Liberty.
Liberty also suggested giving the address directly to Vermont Assistant Attorney General Ben Chater - who was also participating in the hearing - so it could bypass the court’s public records.
“Is it possible for me to send this to Ben and him share it with the lawyers to fill it in on the paperwork?” asked Liberty.
But after some discussion, Judge Jiron denied the request saying there were no grounds to seal the public conditions of release the court was about issue.
“There has to be a pretty compelling reason to seal a document,” said Judge Jiron. “I haven’t heard anything to compel me to seal the address. So, we do need the address.”
Hawkins was a client of NEKHS when he was charged in June of 2021 with misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct after he allegedly assaulted NEKHS staff members and tried to force the driver of a farm tractor to give him a ride to Newport.
Hawkins will be released from jail on Monday which is also when his conditions of release will become public.
Over the past several months, the state, the defense and even former Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris have expressed frustration about the difficulties of handling the Hawkins case.
“This case epitomizes the gaps in the system when dealing with those with intellectual disabilities,” said Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Tom Paul following Friday’s hearing. “That’s why this case is taking so long.”
Hawkins was living under 24-hour supervision at an NEKHS facility located at 696 Burke Green Road in Burke when he was taken into custody by Vermont State Police on June 27, 2021.
For just over two weeks after his arrest, Hawkins stayed at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, but that option ended when medical staff communicated they did not want to keep Hawkins in their emergency room any longer because there was no medical reason for him to be there and Hawkins was being disruptive, affecting the care of other patients.
Even NEKHS officials have said publicly that Hawkins is so dangerous that some NEKHS employees assigned to supervise him have quit their jobs.
“We did lose a couple more staff this weekend because they are just too afraid of being with Brian,” said NEKHS Senior Program Director Deb Spencer-Tanguay in Caledonia Superior Court in July. “His behavior is very dangerous and has escalated to a point where he’s dangerous - he’s been dangerous to himself but also the community.”
Judge Harris also voiced concerns at that hearing.
“He’s not been consistent taking his medication,” said Judge Harris. “And my understanding is he may have had some assaultive type of conduct towards caregivers prior to these two incidents - although law enforcement was not contacted.”
Hawkins was later placed at what is known as the “Yellow House” in Hyde Park, a residence managed by the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.
But he was quickly sent back to jail after trying to leave the facility multiple times in less than 24 hours.
In September of 2021, Hawkins was found to be incompetent to stand trial which could lead to the dismissal of the criminal charges. However, those charges are still pending.
Hawkins faces a possible sentence of over one year in prison and a $1,500 fine if convicted.
