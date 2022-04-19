Hayes Appointed To Waterford Select Board Seat

Two women now serve on the five-member Waterford select board.
Susan Hayes was appointed to the board during a special meeting on Tuesday, April 19.
“I would very much like to see the town of Waterford continue to prosper,” Hayes said during her introduction to the board, prior to the decision. “I would like to help in providing the sound management and oversight the town needs in order to keep our property tax bills as low as possible.”
Hayes, a St. Johnsbury native, is retired and previously worked for the Navy at the Pentagon and for the Department of Agriculture in Vermont. She bought property in Waterford in 1998, built a house there in 2005 and her children attended Waterford School and St. Johnsbury Academy.
Hayes was selected by ranked-choice vote by the three present members of the current select board — Mike Barrett, Rob Begin and Marcia Martel — who briefly entered executive session to discuss the candidates. Four candidates introduced themselves to the board and around thirty meeting attendees prior to the vote: Hayes, former select board member Warner Hodgdon, Tim Yarrow and Richard “Rico” Kozloski.
Hayes fills a seat vacated by former select board chair Fred Saar on April 1, 2022.
