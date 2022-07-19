Hayes Named Waterford Road Foreman

WATERFORD — The highway department is back at full strength.
The Select Board on Monday appointed James Hayes as the road foreman and Doug Stewart as a crew member.
Hayes, who had been serving as the interim road foreman since his predecessor Lisle Houghton resigned in May, was the only applicant.
Members of the Select Board were confident in Hayes’ ability to run the department and were relieved to be done with the hiring process.
“It allows us to start focusing on the other big things, like the ARPA funds and the other items that the town really needs to get working on. We’re excited to have a full crew again,” said Selectman Michael Barrett.
“And it was a good process,” added Selectman Robert Begin. “It took a little longer than people would have liked, but I think we did it right. We’ve got some good people now and we’re looking forward to working with them.”
Hayes has a 37-year construction background.
He owned and operated an excavation business for 32 years and worked for municipal departments in St. Johnsbury and Waterford for 30 years.
He has experience managing a municipal budget, preparing grant proposals, and overseeing state and federal grant-funded projects.
He has worked for the Waterford Highway Department since 2010 and was a longtime member of the St. Johnsbury Highway Department from 1992 to 2009.
