ST. JOHNSBURY — It was a mix of Haz-Mat suits and swimsuits at Kiwanis Pool on Tuesday.
St. Johnsbury School seventh-graders splashed in the pool - with some among the first to use a new diving board - while St. Johnsbury firefighters and members of the Vermont Hazardous Materials Response Team dealt with an excessive amount of chlorine gas in the pumphouse.
Things were on track Tuesday morning for the middle schoolers to be the first to enjoy the pool this season. The water is clear with a new pump and a more energy-efficient system in place. New decking is smooth all around the pool, and workers with Fairbanks Mill were on the scene installing the second of two diving boards.
But then Kiwanis member and pool chairman Bob Stuart, of Danville, discovered a problem in the pumphouse when he went to power up the chlorinator, a system through which chlorine is mixed into the water. For some reason, the concentration of chlorine was too high and chlorine gas fumes filled the pumphouse.
Stuart tried to vent the fumes and called the fire department for help at 9:15 a.m. The gas smell could be detected outside the pumphouse.
CALEX Ambulance also responded to provide emergency medical care in the event someone was overcome by the gas; their services were not needed.
Firefighters Brenden Greaves and Andrew Ruggles wearing full gear including respirators went into the pumphouse to set up machines to help with the ventilation of the space.
Determining the level of chlorine gas in the pumphouse couldn’t be done by the fire department as it has no meter to gauge chlorine so Chief Brad Reed reached out to the Haz-Mat team.
Team members arrived in multiple Haz-Mat vehicles, adding to the look of an emergency scene that already featured two fire trucks and an ambulance. Clean-up by the Haz-Mat crew meant three members in full-body protective suits entering the pumphouse.
“In order to make the problem go away we needed to remove the product in the room,” said Chief Reed.
The problem was mitigated and no danger was found to interfere with the planned pool time for the St. Johnsbury School students. They freely swam, splashed and dove while emergency personnel cleaned up and cleared out by the early afternoon.
Kiwanis Club President Scott Beck, who was at the pool Tuesday to witness lifeguard Kaiya Billig, of Waterford, be the first to spring from a new diving board, said the trouble with the chlorinator is not expected to disrupt opening plans.
The pool, which charges no admission fee, will be open for general swimming on Thursday and Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. Swimming lessons begin next week from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Also, Monday through Friday, lap swim and physical therapy will be from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., and general swim is from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Ahead of this year’s outdoor swimming season, the Kiwanis Club has made some major improvements to the 78-year-old pool.
Two new variable-speed circulating pumps were installed, replacing the old system that failed last July, forcing a temporary closure of the pool. The new pumps will not only provide the pool system redundancy, so if one fails the other can continue operations, but they will be more energy efficient than the old pump. Fairbanks Mill handled the pump installation, and CFW Electric took care of the electrical work.
In addition to two new diving boards, a slide will be added. With one board already installed and launching swimmers, the second board is expected to be ready this week, while the slide likely won’t be ready for use for a couple of weeks. Fairbanks Mill is handling the installation.
A third project was the replacement of the deck surrounding the pool. Weaver Construction provided site work, and Vermont Tennis Court Surfacing took care of the application of the new surface.
The nonprofit club is continuing to fundraise to help cover the project expenses and welcomes any donations for the projects or summer operations. They can be sent to Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 204, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
