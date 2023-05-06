A forum focused on “the Hazards of Masks” is planned for May 12 in Burlington City Hall and will feature people from the area.
It’s called the Vermont Emergency Forum to Assess the Respiratory Hazards of Masks. Organizer Amy Hornblas, a former St. Johnsbury School health educator said the forum will begin evaluating the effects face masks are having on respiratory health.
Forum organizers plan to address the respiratory hazards of masks with a presentation by keynote speaker, Dr. Christina Parks, who holds a Ph.D. in Cellular and Molecular Biology. Dr. Parks will address the importance of respiration to all the systems of the body, and the effects of prolonged mask use on those systems.
Employers and employees in all fields will be instructed in the afternoon on responsible mask policies by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) certified health and safety experts Tammy Clark and Kristen Megan Kelly.
The day-long forum will conclude with the presentation of a Breathing Champions Award, presented by former Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Kelly to the Desautels Family. Andre Desautels ran afoul of the state’s mask mandate at businesses by not wearing one at his Main Street business in Newport. Desautels lost his UPS franchise in February 2021 after news broke that he was not following the mask mandate.
