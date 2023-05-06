A forum focused on “the Hazards of Masks” is planned for May 12 in Burlington City Hall and will feature people from the area.

It’s called the Vermont Emergency Forum to Assess the Respiratory Hazards of Masks. Organizer Amy Hornblas, a former St. Johnsbury School health educator said the forum will begin evaluating the effects face masks are having on respiratory health.

