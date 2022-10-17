HARDWICK — Hazen Union Athletic Director Jared Cushing made a big impact in a short time.
That was true as an athlete, a coach, and a school administrator.
Now, communities across the region are mourning the loss of Cushing after his death by suicide over the weekend. He was 21.
“Everyone who knew Jared knew that he often looked like he was full of joy and life. He seemed to always have a big smile and a bounce to his walk. But clearly inside he was struggling,” wrote Hazen Union Principal Jason Di Giulio in a statement Monday.
“I know this news can be hard and that it will land differently for each one of us. It may activate some previous traumas, some related experiences or difficulties in our own lives.”
“We have crisis team members on-site for those that need additional support Please remember, too, that the crisis team can be reached at (802) 888-8888.”
Cushing grew up in New Hampshire and moved to Ryegate before high school.
He graduated from Blue Mountain Union in 2019 and was a baseball standout for the Bucks, earning Central Vermont All-League and Caledonian-Record Dream Dozen honors as a senior.
His baseball connections went beyond BMU.
He also played summer ball for the St. Johnsbury All-Stars for several years and helped St. J win the 2019 Vermont Babe Ruth 16-18 state title.
Known for being a high IQ player, he made a seamless transition to coaching.
This spring he skippered a middle school team and in the summer he founded the Green Mountain Wild, made up of high school aged players from Blue Mountain, Danville and Hazen. He guided the first-year Wild to the 2021 Vermont Babe Ruth 16-18 state title.
He took over as the Hazen Union Athletic Director in June and called it his “dream job.”
“Athletics is how I connected best with people as a student, and today, I use it as a path to connect with people as a coach and AD. Life as a student-athlete has a way of coming full circle and I am so excited to start the next phase of my journey at Hazen,” Cushing told The Caledonian-Record in June.
H was also a senior at Husson University and was completing a Sports Management degree online at the time of his death.
His predecessor, 16-year athletic director John Sperry, said he was impressed by Cushing’s values ethics, and outlook.
“From what I saw of him, he was a respectable and energetic young man,” Sperry said. “He seemed to be a young kid that was old school, and headed in the right direction.”
Beyond the trophies and statistics, Cushing was someone who inspired others.
Two days after his friend and teammate Tyler Curtis died in a tragic accident, Cushing returned to the field for a contest between BMU and Twinfield on May 8, 2019.
Cushing delivered pre-game remarks to the mourning crowd, then proceeded to lift their spirits. He pitched a complete-game shutout and went 4-for-4 with five RBIs in a 15-0 win in five innings.
The play of the game was Cushing’s three-run inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the fourth. He launched a deep fly ball that slipped past the right fielder’s glove and to the fence. He was mobbed by teammates when he crossed home plate, then pointed skywards as he returned to the dugout.
Said Cushing about that play after the game, “That was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever done in my sports career.”
RESOURCES AVAILABLE
If you or someone you know is thinking about or planning to take their own life, three is help 24/7.
The Vermont Department of Health recommends the following resources.
— Dial 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (veterans press 1) or visit https://988lifeline.org/
— Text “VT” to 741741 anywhere in the U.S. and a trained crisis counselor will respond within five minutes.
— Visit the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center web site at https://vtspc.org/get-help/
— Contact the Trevor Lifeline: LGBTQ Crisis Lifeline at 1-866-488-7368 or visit https://www.thetrevorproject.org/get-help/
