A sophomore student from Hazen Union in Hardwick was named runner-up in U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ State of the Union Essay Contest.

Lucas Whitaker submitted the second best essay in the contest. Winning top honors was Isabelle Hiller, a junior from Woodstock Union High School. Among a list of finalists in the competition are local students Maely Brightman, a St. Johnsbury Academy sophomore, and Isabelle Chen, a freshman from Oxbow High School.

