Two people were injured in a head-on crash on Route 15 in Walden Saturday morning.
According to state police, on scene evidence and witness statements show an eastbound Jeep driven by Raymond Lewis, 18, of Walden, crossed the center line of Route 15 near Noyestar Road and collided with a van just before 9 a.m. The van was being driven by Jennifer Thompson, 46, of Warren, N.H., who sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Dartmouth Hichcock Medical Center.
