LYNDONVILLE — Two cars crashed head-on on the Red Village Road Monday afternoon, injuring both drivers.
Less than an hour after clearing from the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Broad Street, Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris rushed to the Red Village Road crash near the intersection with Black Walnut Road. It’s the same area where an East Burke man on a motorcycle died in a crash in August 2020.
Chief Harris’s investigation of the crash Monday determined a 2014 Chevy Impala being operated by Alexis Cosentino, of Littleton, N.H., was traveling west, when she crossed the centerline of the road and reacted too late to avoid a 2009 Chevy Cruz driven by Danielle Bassett, 20, of Passumpsic, who was traveling east.
The vehicles collided. Both operators suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital by Lyndon Rescue. Both cars sustained major damage. Both lanes of the road were closed until the vehicles could be moved from the roadway.
Lyndon Rescue, Lyndonville Fire, St. Johnsbury Fire and Vermont State Police assisted on scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.