Health Department Breaks Down Coronavirus Impact At County Level

Data released Friday in a Vermont Health Department report shows the demographic impact of the coronavirus on a county by county basis.
The report indicates the Northeast Kingdom counties have some of the lowest rates of infection as a percentage of population in the state and very few children testing positive for the coronavirus. No one in the NEK has died as a result of COVID-19, states the health department.
The report also indicates females have a higher rate of infection than males, which is in line with the statewide averages.
Orleans County, which has seen 14 total cases, has the second lowest rate of total infections in the state at 5.2 cases per 10,000 people. No cases among children have been reported in the county and between 1 and 5 people have been hospitalized (the health department reports a specific number of hospitalizations when the count is 6 or greater).
As of Friday 2,762 tests had been administered in Orleans County.
In Caledonia County there have been pediatric cases identified with at least one reported among 0-9 year olds and at least one reported among 10-19 year olds. The highest rate of infection in Caledonia County, though, is among 80 and older followed closely by 30-39 year olds and 20-29 year olds.
Essex County has an infection rate of 8 cases per 10,000 people, which only translates to 5 total cases, since there are fewer than 10,000 people in the county. None of those cases are among children and between 1 and 5 people were hospitalized. 465 tests have been administered to Essex County residents.
On Monday Caledonia County recorded its 25th confirmed case of COVID-19. Lyndon is still the only town in the region with more than 5 cases. As of Friday the total count in Lyndon was 8 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.
Caledonia County’s total rate of infection is now at 8.3 cases per 10,000 people, which is the fifth lowest in the state. There has also been between 1 and 5 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. 2,998 tests have been administered in the Caledonia County.
The Health Department reports that 58% of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the state have a pre-existing condition. One out of every 6 Vermont cases is a health care worker.
In New Hampshire’s North County the only cases reported within the last 14 days have been in Lancaster, with between 1 and 4 cases.
