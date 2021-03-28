LYNDON — Schools across the region canceled bus service this week after learning the Vermont Department of Health is investigating a possible COVID-19 outbreak among staff at Butler’s Bus Company.
Superintendents of the St. Johnsbury School District, Kingdom East School District and Caledonia Central Supervisory Union this weekend announced that bus service would need to be temporarily suspended this week until the situation is cleared and it’s safe for students to ride the buses again.
Kingdom East Superintendent Jennifer Botzojorns, in a statement sent Sunday, told families and staff that she learned of the Butler’s Bus Company outbreak investigation by the health department on Saturday.
“Based on this information, we are suspending bus service provided by Butler Bus Company in order to allow cases and contacts to be identified and to minimize the risk of future exposures while the cases isolate and the contacts quarantine,” Botzojorns wrote in an email. “We expect this suspension to be in effect at least through Friday April 2nd. We will continue to monitor this situation and we will let you know when the appropriate steps have been taken so that bus service can resume.”
Botzojorns stated, “We understand that the loss of transportation presents problems for some of our families, and we regret having to take this action. Your school principal will be sending a robo call and email early this afternoon to explain any pick up and drop off changes. Each school will share information on how we can work together to facilitate learning if you are unable to find suitable transportation for your children.”
“Continue to take good care of yourselves and each other,” Botzojorns wrote, “Please reach out to your building principal if you have any questions.”
Dr. Brian Ricca, superintendent of schools for the St. Johnsbury School District, sent out a similar message, adding, “We will share more information in the coming days about opportunities to pick up supplies, devices, and work for those families that cannot get their children to school.”
Besides the busing announcement, Ricca also issued three separate announcements over the weekend regarding three new COVID-19 cases within the school community, including one that was forcing two first grade classes to go remote until after April break.
Mark Tucker, superintendent of CCSU which serves Cabot, Danville, Barnet, Walden, Waterford and Twinfield, said Sunday, “The Department of Health contacted us yesterday. They have some questions about Butler’s COVID-19 reporting practices in regards to their staff, and this led them to alert me, Jen (Botzojorns), Brian (Ricca) and Twila (Perry, head of school at Lyndon Institute) regarding their concerns.”
The health department, Tucker said, “is conducting an ‘outbreak investigation’ and Jen, Brian and I decided to suspend bus service until this is resolved.”
“This is an issue internal to Butler’s practices, and I can’t comment further because I don’t have direct knowledge of their practices or what led to the concern at the Vermont Health Department,” Tucker said.
In a statement to school families at Barnet, Peacham, Walden and Waterford schools Tucker wrote that the issue affects all of of Butler Bus Company’s clients in the NEK.
Mike Lowe, the assistant head for advancement at LI, said the independent high school only uses Butler’s Bus Company for athletics “on occasion” and the winter sports season ended recently, so the high school has not had contact with any staff or used vehicles from the company for several weeks.
He said 25 new cases were reported for Caledonia County on Sunday, which is concerning.
The dashboard for the Vermont Department of Health for Caledonia County on Sunday showed there have been 149 cases reported in the past 14 days; in Essex County in that timeframe, there were two new cases reported Sunday and 26 cases reported in the past two weeks; in Orleans County during that same timeframe, the department recorded 176 cases, and 21 new cases on Sunday.
“Our ability to operate is great as long as the spread within the community stays in check,” said Lowe, “And we’re finding that to be true more and more.”
The Vermont Health Department could not be reached for more information about the outbreak investigation concerning the bus company on Sunday by press time.
Efforts to reach Butler’s Bus Company staff for a comment on the situation on Sunday were not successful by press time.
SJA Announces 4 More Cases
In other COVID news, St. Johnsbury Academy announced over the weekend that 4 additional cases had been identified within the school community.
“We can share that all four individuals have not been physically in classes since March 24,” wrote the SJA COVID Response Team in a message to the school. “Throughout the weekend we have worked with the Vermont Department of Health as we identified potential contacts. They are confident at this time anyone considered a close contact is aware and quarantining.”
“When we physically distance, wear masks, wash hands, and stay home when sick, we are helping to assure that we are not ‘close contacts,’ and that means we can keep school going in person,” the announcement stated.
