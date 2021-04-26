Health Department May Open Up Barton Clinic To Walk-Ins

The Vermont Health Department will host a mass vaccination clinic today, April 27, at the Barton Fairgrounds.
The event marks the Health Department’s full resumption of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which had been paused for over a week while federal officials investigated a potential link to a rare blood clotting concern. On Friday the FDA and CDC gave states the go-ahead to resume using the vaccine.
The clinic will be run by the Vermont National Guard, said Ben Truman, public health communication officer.
The Health Department announced the clinic late Friday evening after the federal approval was issued. Registrations opened for the 400-dose event on Saturday morning. On Monday morning, the Health Department was encouraging more signups, as there were still hundreds of appointments available.
Truman said as of late Monday afternoon there were still 100 slots open. The Health Department usually closes registrations at 3 p.m. for a clinic the next day, but intended to keep the Barton registration open until 6 p.m. In addition, Truman said the Barton clinic, which is being administered as a drive-through event, would accommodate people without an appointment for any unscheduled doses.
“We have 100 J&J doses available for drive through tomorrow 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Barton Fairgrounds,” said Truman. “Walk-ins (meaning drive-ins) welcome. Please come and bring a friend.”
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine encouraged everyone who is eligible to schedule an appointment for this clinic or any vaccination opportunities near them as quickly as possible.
“The more people who are vaccinated, the less virus we have circulating. Which means greater protection, fewer cases, less chances for more variants, and the closer we can get to a return to normalcy,” said Levine.
Levine said that while the disruption in Johnson & Johnson vaccine was unfortunate, from a public health perspective the actions taken to pause and study reports involving a rare and severe type of blood clot were completely appropriate.
“This is public health at work. We have a responsibility to make sure the science is sound, so that people have confidence in the J&J, and all vaccines,” Dr. Levine said.
NEK Cases
The latest report by the Health Department indicates the Northeast Kingdom had the fewest new cases Sunday in over 2 months. There were only 3 cases reported with 2 in Caledonia County and 1 in Orleans County. Essex County has had no new cases for 5 straight days, according to Monday’s report. It is possible additional cases will be added later on as new results are received by the Health Department, but the last time the region reported this few cases was on Feb. 24 when the 3 counties reported no new cases.
The region has now totaled 2,377 cases and 17 deaths. Caledonia County has had 948 cases and 6 deaths, Orleans County has had 1,176 cases and 9 deaths, and Essex County has had 253 cases and 2 deaths.
NEK Vaccines
The Health Department hopes that the drive-through mass vaccination clinic will help the Northeast Kingdom catch up in its vaccination rate compared to the rest of the state. The NEK has the lowest 3 vaccination rates by county, with 44.4 percent of eligible people vaccinated in Essex County (2,329 people receiving at least 1 dose), 49 percent in Caledonia County (12,265 people receiving at least 1 dose), and 50 percent in Orleans County (11,226 people receiving at least 1 dose).
On Friday Gov. Phil Scott said the state was trying a variety of strategies to try to improve access and demand for the vaccine, especially in some corners of the state where demand has started to show signs of waning. The mass vaccination clinic is one aspect of that strategy.
