The Vermont Health Department unveiled a new feature to their coronavirus reporting dashboard this week, a way to only view recent cases of COVID-19.
The health department has consistently reported the total number of coronavirus cases that have been in each county, without differentiating between cases that may have been identified in March during the first days of the pandemic and have long since recovered. This week they began separating out the data to show where there have been positive tests within the last 14 days, offering a way to potentially determine regions where coronavirus transmission may be more active than others.
While there have been 40 cases now identified in the Northeast Kingdom, including 21 in Caledonia County, 14 in Orleans County and 5 in Essex County, the new reporting tool shows only 5 have been identified within the last 14 days - 3 in Caledonia County and 2 in Essex County.
“The number of recent cases by county gives us a better sense of where COVID-19 is most active geographically,” states the health department, while warning “When looking at the county numbers, please remember that low or no recent cases is not the same as ‘safer.’ … The map reflects the number of people who had a positive test. There may be active cases in your county that haven’t been tested.”
The health department states the virus is in communities throughout the state and everyone should continue to follow health guidance to slow the transmission, regardless of recent case activity. The guidance includes staying 6 feet apart from people, wearing a mask, washing hands and staying home when sick.
Active cases in the North Country have held steady the last few days with 4 in Coos County, including in the towns of Pittsburg, Berlin and Randolph, and no recent cases reported in northern Grafton County. The majority of the cases identified in the northern New Hampshire region, in towns such as Littleton, Franconia, Whitefield, Lancaster, Northumberland, Bethlehem, Lisbon and Haverhill, are all considered recovered at this point, reports the New Hampshire Health Department.
