A second Northeast Kingdom resident has died of COVID-19 in as many weeks.
The Vermont Health Department reported Thursday that another Orleans County resident died from the coronavirus, the second in the last 14 days. Vermont’s two most recent COVID deaths were Orleans County residents, which has seen a sharp increase in cases in recent days.
According to the Health Department, there have now been 79 cases in Orleans County in the last two weeks.
Ben Truman, Public Information Health Officer with the Vermont Health Department, said he is not aware of any outbreaks in Orleans County but there are many situations (one or more cases). Truman noted that the increase in cases could lead to community spread and then clusters and outbreaks that spread throughout a community and beyond.
“As [Vermont Health Commissioner] Dr. Levine has explained, the Delta variant is highly contagious,” said Truman. “The viral load that a person may have, even with no symptoms, is much greater than the alpha strain. This means it is far more easy to transmit a greater number of germs, raising the risk of exposure.”
The Health Department recommends that if you are unvaccinated and eligible to get your shot as soon as possible and to wear a mask indoors. If you are vaccinated you should stay home and get tested if you have symptoms and consider wearing a mask indoors for extra protection if you have a weakened immune system, unvaccinated children in your household or have travelled to a region with high transmission rate.
According to the CDC every Vermont county except Grand Isle is now considered to have a substantial or high risk of transmission due to the Delta variant and everyone is encouraged to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
In the last two weeks there have been 35 cases in Caledonia County and eight in Essex County.
Since the beginning of the pandemic there have now been 13 deaths in Orleans County, seven in Caledonia County and two in Essex County due to COVID.
According to Michael Pieciak, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation who oversees the state’s COVID data and modeling, vaccinations have picked up in recent weeks rising from a daily average of 301 new vaccinations on July 15 to 386 on Aug. 12. This represents an additional 1.7% of eligible residents in Orleans, 1.6% in Caledonia and 1.2% in Essex, although additional residents that may have been vaccinated in New Hampshire may not be included in that total.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.