Health Department Reports Another NEK COVID Death
Another Northeast Kingdom resident has died of COVID according to the latest information released by the Vermont Health Department.

The latest pandemic-related fatality was on Oct. 13 and was an Orleans County woman in her 80s, according to Health Department data. This represents the 78th death in the region, with 40 in Orleans, 34 in Caledonia, and 4 in Essex.

