Health Department Reports Another NEK COVID Death

Another Northeast Kingdom resident has died of COVID according to the latest information released by the Vermont Health Department.
The latest pandemic-related fatality was on Oct. 13 and was an Orleans County woman in her 80s, according to Health Department data. This represents the 78th death in the region, with 40 in Orleans, 34 in Caledonia, and 4 in Essex.
New confirmed cases, which only include cases identified through a lab-administered test such as a PCR test, are averaging about 4 per day.
The Health Department’s latest surveillance report indicates Community COVID level is medium as new COVID-19 hospital admissions have risen. There were 76 COVID-positive hospital admissions for the week of Oct. 16-22, this is up from 73 the week of Oct. 9-15, 48 the week of Oct. 2-8 and 45 the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1.
The Health Department indicates the rate of new cases and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by a COVID-positive patient remain low. Of the 595 confirmed cases, those 80 and above were impacted the most on a per capita basis.
Health officials advocate for people to get the latest bivalent booster if eligible, noting “the new bivalent booster vaccines are effective at protecting people from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, and dying.”
The percentage of people visiting emergency departments with COVID-like symptoms is roughly on par with the same time last year and genetic sequencing shows Vermont cases are predominantly of the Omicron BA.5 strain.
“There is nothing of immediate concern in Vermont’s wastewater data, which tends to show weekly variation but overall remains significantly lower than the Spring of 2022,” reports the Health Department.
There were two new outbreaks in Caledonia County in the latest report.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.