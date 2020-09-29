Health Department: St. Johnsbury School Case Is ‘Presumed’ Positive

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Tuesday that the COVID-19 case at St. Johnsbury School was a “presumptive positive” and health officials were waiting for an additional test to confirm the result.

Levine said during the state press conference Tuesday morning that the test in question was an antigen test, which is a type of test available at some urgent care centers and health care provider clinics and provide faster results. A confirmatory PCR test had been ordered and the results were expected potentially as soon as Tuesday afternoon, however Ben Truman, Public Health Communication Officer with the Department of Health, said the results were not received as of the close of the workday.

