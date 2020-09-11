The Vermont Health Department is taking a close look at a recent spate of COVID-19 cases in Orleans County.

Between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10 the county saw a nearly 50 percent increase in cases, jumping from 15 cases to 22 in the single week. In the last 14 days Orleans County has experienced the 4th largest increase in new cases – behind Chittenden’s 29, Rutland’s 15, and Bennington’s 9.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments