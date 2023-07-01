Health Department Tips For Safe Swimming Jul 1, 2023 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Swimming, playing, and relaxing in the water might be one of the best parts of the summer. Wherever you swim, keep these safety tips in mind:— Assign an adult to be a Water Watcher to pay close attention to every swimmer. Drowning is swift and silent, not loud and splashy like in the movies.— Stay out of lakes and ponds if you see cyanobacteria blooms (blue-green algae), which can make people and pets sick.— Don’t go swimming if you’ve had diarrhea in the last two weeks. Don’t swallow the water, and don’t poop or pee in it. Take lots of bathroom and diaper changing breaks. — Be extra careful in swimming holes. Avoid drop-offs, enter the water feet-first and don’t swim if there are storm clouds, high winds or after heavy rainfalls.— When boating, check the water depth and flow before you launch. Check the weather forecast and always wear a life jacket.Happy swimming, and don’t forget your sunscreen! 