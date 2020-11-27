The Vermont Department of Health issued an alert Friday afternoon that people who attended Sunday services at New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg on November 22 may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should consider getting tested.

Health officials learned that at least one person attended services Sunday while infectious with COVID-19. While the Health Department has contacted that person, contact tracers have been unable to get all the information they need to inform other people who may have been exposed.

