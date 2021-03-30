The Vermont Health Commissioner says the recent surge of cases in the Northeast Kingdom is coming from a cross-section of schools, businesses and gatherings and represents widespread community transmission.
“It’s hard to say there is anything specific that is driving this. It’s really been community transmission,” said Levine. “That means it’s out there. We see it in worksites, we see it in schools, we see it in health care facilities, we see it in occasional long-term care facilities. It’s really across all sectors of society.”
“It’s hard to point at one sort of inciting event or outbreak or anything of that sort because that’s just not happening there,” said Levine. “We do know the prison accounted for a fair number of cases, but having said that it’s probably the disease being brought into the prison and leading to those cases as opposed to the other direction.”
Dr. Mark Levine made the comments during the state’s media briefing Tuesday morning.
The Northeast Kingdom has seen over 350 new cases in the last 2 weeks. Caledonia County now stands at 690 cases, Orleans County at 870 cases and Essex County at 210.
Levine described Vermont as being in a race between the virus, which is very easily spread, and vaccines. While the NEK has experienced the most pronounced case growth since the pandemic began, a section of the NEK has drifted behind in vaccination rate. Essex County has the lowest vaccination rate in the state at 26.6%, followed by Caledonia County, which now is second lowest, at 33.2%. Orleans, at 36.1%, just trails the statewide average of 36.9%
“I would say we are still early in the race so I wouldn’t want to dare say anyone is winning or losing,” said Levine. “Clearly, we are winning the race when it comes to the data we’ve shown you about older Vermonters and the fact that they are not accounting for many of the current cases and certainly that the death rate across Vermont is markedly decreased when it comes to COVID. So at that part of the race, protecting the most vulnerable, we are clearly winning. I wouldn’t want to comment on a vaccination rate and a case rate competing in a specific county. We will get there for sure.”
“I would hope that when eligible, all members of the state and certainly those counties avail themselves of the opportunity to get the vaccine as quickly as possible,” added Levine.
In separate comments Agency of Human Services Mike Smith spoke about the concerns with Essex County.
“Where we do see a disparity is in Essex [County], and I’ve talked about this on several occasions,” said Smith. “We’ve tried different strategies and we will continue to try different strategies, including mobile clinics in that area. We are trying to work out the details on that now … We are keeping an eye on that and trying to figure out what is going on.”
State officials have said the recent case rise, which is also being felt in other parts of the state, has shifted to a younger demographic than during earlier case spikes.
That is holding true in the NEK and represented by the latest report of infectious cases within Vermont’s K12 school system. In the most recent 7-day report there were 111 cases considered infectious while at a school activity, of those 36 were in the NEK, impacting 14 schools. The schools included: Barnet – 2 cases, Coventry – 3, Craftsbury – 1, Danville – 5, Glover – 1, Hazen UHS – 3, Irasburg – 1, Lyndon Institute – 5, Lyndon Town School – 3, North County UHS – 3, St. Johnsbury Academy – 6, St. Johnsbury School – 1, Sutton – 1, and Troy – 1.
Busing Outbreak
Dr. Levine said the outbreak impacting school busing in Caledonia County continues to be an ongoing investigation. Levine said there were cases within the staff of Butler’s Bus Co. but could not provide the number of positives and close contacts due to the ongoing investigation and uncertainty if the company and number of cases met the threshold for disclosing those details.
Levine said the company is aware of the cases and aware of the guidance provided by the Health Department about the need to isolate and for other drivers and members of the company who became close contacts of the need to quarantine. “A pretty straightforward containment strategy,” said Levine, who said the situation was still fairly new having developed over the weekend and would need to play out for several more days.
“So far we are not aware of any within-the-bus transmission,” said Levine. “But again this is still early so I can’t be definitive about that.”
The bus company did not respond to a request for comment.
