Vermont officials said Wednesday the state has worked to ensure “testing equity” across the state, which suggests the relatively low numbers of positive coronavirus cases in the Northeast Kingdom are an accurate reflection of how the area compares to the rest of the state.
“We’ve been very strategic in that regard,” said Vermont Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, noting assistance from the National Guard in establishing testing sites and the opening of testing in Island Pond.
“We wanted to make sure that the reason we weren’t detecting cases wasn’t because of a lack of access to testing,” said Levine. “So I think all regions of the state really have had the opportunity to have that part of their population participate in testing.”
Thus far, the Northeast Kingdom has had some of the lowest number of positive cases both in basic count but also on a per capita basis compared to other parts of the state.
As of Tuesday’s report there were still only 12 cases reported in Caledonia County, 9 in Orleans County and 2 in Essex County. This equates to a rate of 4 cases per 10,000 people in Caledonia, and 3 cases per 10,000 in Orleans and Essex. The lowest per capita rate is in Orange County at 2 per 10,000 while Windham County is 15 cases per 10,000, Addison is 17 cases per 10,000, Franklin is 19 per 10,000 and Chittenden is 25 cases per 10,000.
What state officials wouldn’t consider, though, is a regional approach within the state to easing social and business restrictions based on the prevalence of the coronavirus.
“We are not a large state, that’s a real challenge when I think about that,” said Levine, noting health officials remain concerned about what will happen when more steady interstate travel resumes and people come to Vermont from other states, as well as the potential for people introducing the coronavirus from other parts of the state.
“We are not that large, it’s easy to go from one part of the state to the other,” noted Levine. “And we don’t want to create any kind of ill feeling and ill will across any sections of the state by saying one part is doing so well that they can have these privileges versus another part. We’re not built that way and I don’t think public health could even operate that way within the context of such a small region.”
“It’s tempting, obviously, when you look at different parts of the state or different part of the country to open up,” said Vt. Gov. Phil Scott. “But you might imagine if we were to say just the Northeast Kingdom were able to open up, and just Barton or Island Pond or Averill were the only areas of the state to open with their lakes and ponds and so forth, what that would drive there? We would have a mass of people from probably other parts of the state but outside the state as well coming to your communities and I’m not sure but that would just create another hot spot. That’s what we are trying to prevent.”
“Our preference is to do this on a statewide basis and continue to open up as we see declines and the modeling supports that and to open up just as quick as we can in just a methodical way,” added Scott.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.