Healthcare Facilities Maintain COVID Precautions

While Vermont officials celebrated the state reaching the 80 percent threshold of eligible residents receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, not everything in the state will “return to normal” just yet.
On Monday Vermont crossed the 80 percent mark and Gov. Phil Scott lifted the remaining restrictions his administration had imposed to combat the spread of the virus. On Tuesday, during his weekly media briefing, Scott said people could expect things to be pretty much as they were before the pandemic began, while acknowledging a few pockets of life will have some ongoing COVID restrictions.
Healthcare is one industry where restrictions will remain in place for the foreseeable future. Hospitals, doctor’s offices, long-term care facilities, and others are governed by CDC and OSHA requirements that still call for a variety of safety measures, such as health-screening questions upon entrance, masks, access limitations and other steps.
Laural Ruggles, VP Marketing and Community Health Improvement, said the hope was to inform the public about what to expect when going to hospitals and doctor’s offices.
Healthcare workers in public places and while interacting with the public are required to wear certain levels of personal protective equipment by OSHA, said Ruggles. In addition, the CDC requires anyone entering a healthcare facility to be screened for vaccination and symptoms.
“Over the last few weeks as vaccination rates got better we were anticipating this time and we have loosened up our visiting hours some,” noted Ruggles.
Ruggles said healthcare officials from across the state are all implementing somewhat similar measures, as best fits their particular staffing and facilities.
“I think that makes it easier for patients too, if they are going to different facilities or hear from people in other parts of the state about their experience,” said Ruggles.
Ruggles said the CDC guidelines, which give healthcare facilities some flexibility about how to implement the overarching goals, were put in place on April 27 and she expects them to stand for a while longer.
“The issue is Vermont is doing really well while some parts of the rest of the country aren’t,” said Ruggles.
While Vermont has passed the 80 percent mark, the Northeast Kingdom remains the least vaccinated portion of the state with 56.9 percent of eligible Essex County residents vaccinated, 67.9 percent in Caledonia County and 67.3 percent in Orleans County.
Ruggles said the hospital, which has recently moved its vaccination efforts from a clinic at the Green Mountain Mall to its outdoor testing location on the hospital campus, will soon begin a series of outreach efforts from its affiliated medical practices to try to boost vaccination rates in the region.
While the NEK has the lowest vaccination rates in the state, new cases of COVID-19 have dropped in recent weeks. In the last 14 days there have been a total of 17 cases, with 7 in Orleans County, 6 in Caledonia County and 4 in Essex County, according to the Health Department.
