MONTPELIER — The Task Force on the Implementation of the Pupil Weighting Factors Report will hold the last of two public hearings Friday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the State House in Room 11. Participants may testify in person or remotely through a Zoom webinar. Masks are required while inside the State House regardless of vaccination status.
Anyone interested in testifying, in person or remotely, should sign up in advance of the hearing at https://legislature.vermont.gov/committee/streaming/task-force-on-the-weighting-study.
Registration will close at 2 p.m. Oct. 28, or at 50 participants, whichever comes first. Instructions on how to access and participate in the hearing will be sent once you have signed up for the hearing. The time limit on testimony is expected to be three minutes.
Information on the Task Force’s work and meetings can be found at https://ljfo.vermont.gov/committees-and-studies/task-force-on-the-implementation-of-the-pupil-weighting-factors.
The public hearings will be available to watch live on YouTube at the following link: https://legislature.vermont.gov/committee/streaming/vermont-joint-fiscal.
For more information about the format of these events, contact Sorsha Anderson at sanderson@leg.state.vt.us. Written testimony can be submitted electronically to Anderson, or mailed to the Task Force on the Implementation of the Pupil Weighting Factors Report, c/o Joint Fiscal Office, One Baldwin Street, Montpelier, VT, 05633.
