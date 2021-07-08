It’s the end of the road for the Heart of Vermont Chamber of Commerce (HVCC).
The chamber, which has been around for at least 40 years and served Cabot, Craftsbury, Greensboro, Hardwick, Stannard, Walden, Wolcott and Woodbury, has officially merged with the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
“If it weren’t for COVID, I think they would have gone long into the future,” said Darcie McCann, executive director of the NEK Chamber, on Thursday. “This was a successful chamber with very strong leadership under Maria … it has a strong reputation that is greatly respected in the state.”
In mid-March, HVCC members received a letter and ballot from director Maria Roosevelt explaining that new volunteers were needed to fill all four of the organization’s board positions or the chamber would have to cease operations, the Caledonian previously reported.
Unfortunately, not enough volunteers stepped up, which Roosevelt and McCann contribute to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Folks are really concentrated on getting their businesses going again and getting their feet back under them,” said Roosevelt. “In doing that, you don’t have a lot of time for other things.”
Roosevelt and McCann have been working together for years through the Vermont Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (VACCE).
Roosevelt said Thursday that transferring HVCC’s members (at no cost until 2022) to the NEK Chamber was the best decision for her area.
“I feel good because it’s going with Darcie,” Roosevelt, said, though both noted the merger was emotional. “I couldn’t imagine a better partner.”
“We’ve covered this region before,” said McCann. “We can’t cover it as well as the Heart of Vermont could, being on the streets all the time, but we’re going to catch up really quickly and meet everybody and have really strong relationships going forward.”
“We take the trust they had in us with this relationship and merger very seriously,” she added. “We want to do everything we possibly can to strongly promote and market and be there for the HVCC members at this time and going forward … they’ve got a strong economy over there, in food especially and so many other things, in their tourism and business sector, and we will continue that strong economy into the future.”
McCann said she’s already spoken with at least twenty of the HVVC-turned-NEK Chamber members and is going to continue to counsel with Roosevelt going forward.
“Maria had a long tenure at the chamber and really brought this region very needed exposure,” said McCann. “When Maria first approached me, it greatly saddened me, because there’s not a chamber director worth their salt that ever wants to see, particularly a successful chamber like this, close its doors.”
Roosevelt began working with the chamber 16 years ago. She said that the main goal of a chamber, in her mind, is to continue to improve conditions in the region.
“Some people think we just sit back with our feet up, but basically you’re either constantly gathering data or deciding and moving on something you see that needs to be done,” said Roosevelt. “Sometimes you’re out on the street, sometimes you’re visible creating an event, but a lot of the time you do it quietly, behind the scenes, advocating to make sure the area or towns get promotional attention … anything that improves opportunities or draws people to a certain area.”
“Chambers are more valuable now than ever before, but it’s a different flavor than in the past,” she added. “It’s a similar play, but a different stage and different actors, still going for that goal of doing the best you can for the businesses and people of an area.”
McCann, who has been working for the NEK Chamber for 26 years, agreed.
“Chambers are ever-evolving,” she said. “They know the people, the players, they know the business like no one else. There’s a reason why study after study says that if you’re a chamber of commerce member, consumers are 80% more likely to use your services.”
According to McCann, many HVCC members have already been put on the NEK Chamber’s website, and she hopes soon they will have representation from those members on the chamber’s board.
“I have a lot to learn from Maria and the region,” said McCann. “We’re going to be open to their comments and feedback, and hope they take us up on that … we’re going to do everything we possibly can to keep the Heart of Vermont Chamber members going long into the future as well as keeping the region strong.”
The NEK Chamber, which moved recently to the Lyndon Institute campus, serves Caledonia, Essex and Orleans County and can be found at nekchamber.com
