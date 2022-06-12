ST. JOHNSBURY — Andrea Thibaudeau, the founder and director of Heart Space Yoga Center, has been teaching yoga in the Northeast Kingdom for nearly two decades, and in that time, she’s had to pack up her yoga mats, candles and plants and find new homes for the studio a few times.
When she needed to move this last time from a small studio she rented on Eastern Avenue at the Northeastern Vermont Development Association’s building, Thibaudeau decided it may be the right time to act on a dream she held to get a collective of independent wellness practitioners together under one roof, and under the umbrella of her well-recognized Heart Space brand.
Thibaudeau connected with Bruce Ralston, who owns the Ralston Mills Building, to look at a space in the building that had formerly served as a temporary middle school for the St. Johnsbury School, and which had sat vacant for about five years, according to Ralston’s son, Scott.
Thibaudeau’s ideas for an entire wellness center for the light-filled space began to take shape, and all parties entered the talks with hope for a transformed use and positive community space.
The practitioners include a tarot card reader, physical therapist who practices hypnotherapy, Reiki practitioner, pet loss support, massage Thibaudeau’s yoga studio, and many others. The 16 small business owners have come together under the umbrella of the Heart Space Collaborative.
The group has joined to offer a unique, thriving and optimism-filled center offering myriad services and positive energy was everywhere at Saturday’s open house. The parking lot at the converted space was filled with cars and people of all ages were thrilled to see the new wellness center open downtown.
Longtime student Tracie Robillard of St. Johnsbury said she’s been taking classes from Thibaudeau for about a decade, adding “Heart Space has been a place of healing for me,” after losing her husband.
The expansion of Thibaudeau’s vision to include so many other wellness businesses is a vision that has come true to the delight of many. As Robillard said on Saturday at the open house for the new collaborative, said of Thibaudeau, “We’re so lucky to have her energy; it’s infectious!”
Michale Estar of St. Johnsbury, was asked to display some of her artwork in the center, and was at the open house event Saturday morning. Asked to describe what the new Heart Space Collaborative means, she ticked off a few words: “new life, community, benevolence, abundance and happiness.”
Having all the practitioners under one roof and under the umbrella of the Heart Space Collaborative “feels wonderful,” shared Christine Fournier, a physical therapist who offers a range of services including pet loss support, aromatherapy, self-care, hypnotherapy and Reiki. Her business is called Haven Healing Arts: Journey to Wellness.
Thibaudeau and other practitioners offered mini sessions for free during the open house, samples, refreshments and a raffle. Thibaudeau was conducting mini yoga classes for all ages.
Of the new collaborative which has been open just a short time leading up to the open house celebration this weekend, Thibaudeau said, “It’s all of us coming together.”
Scott Ralston said working to have tenants in the building that will be an asset to the town and community is important, “It’s not all about filling the space.”
Thibaudeau said a fundraising campaign to help launch the new center was held and many people donated to support the mission, including funding a scholarship fund to help everyone access the new center’s offerings.
She said getting a more diverse clientele at the center is a priority, to “make healing accessible” for everyone, and she’s hoping to see more visitors from the BIPOC community benefit from the center, and to expand those who attend sessions beyond white middle-aged, middle class women - and to be welcoming to all.
Last year, Thibaudeau was honored as the St. Johnsbury Business Person of the Year by online small business site, Alignable.
At that time, she shared, “Over the years has grown into a beautiful community of people supportive of one another,” shared Thibaudeau. She began her yoga teaching career as a traveling teacher carting her gear and teaching at locations that included the Burke Club House in East Burke, the Shambala Center, and at a church.
For more information, visit heartspaceyogacenter.com.
