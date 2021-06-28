A fire damaged a piece of painting equipment Monday evening at the Kiwanis pool parking lot on Barker Ave.
Owned by Blake Jenkins Painting, the ladder-equipped rig had just arrived at about 6:50 p.m. when it caught fire. Kiwanis member Fred Laferriere said he was at a meeting at the pool when it broke out.
“They were here to remove the flagpole [by the pool],” Laferriere noted. “We emptied two fire extinguishers trying to put it out.”
There was concern initially as a propane tank reportedly was attached to the rig, which was being towed by a pickup truck. The St. Johnsbury Fire Department and quickly extinguished the blaze.
