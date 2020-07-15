ST. JOHNSBURY CENTER — The Green Mountain Mall flooded Tuesday when a storm drain on the hill couldn’t handle the volume of water following heavy rain.
It was mid-morning when a rush of water and part of the hill flowed into the mall. The resulting hillside crater held fallen trees no longer upright because the soil had washed away.
Mall Manager Scott Wood was not on site Tuesday when the water began pouring into the mall. He said it was between 9:30 and 10 a.m. when tenants of the mall called to alert him of the emergency.
Maia Turlo at Fitness Unbound was working at the fitness center Tuesday morning when one of the members reported water seeping into the gym from the mall hallway. At the time, Turlo was there with a trainer and four members who were exercising. The employees unplugged the equipment requiring power and the fitness center was closed. She said she called Wood and told him there was a lot of water flowing into the mall.
So much, she said, “it started to get a current.”
Fitness Unbound was open on Wednesday and members were working out among spinning fans and high capacity blowers placed throughout the facility to expedite the drying out process.
Cleanway Services and American Services were brought in to handle the flood mitigation. At least 100 hundred blowers were deployed along the hallway and in the tenant spaces.
There are several empty tenant locations in the mall and some businesses have not returned to normal operations since the pandemic struck, but among the mall businesses up and running, most were open Wednesday. Like Fitness Unbound, the Dollar Tree had a temporary shutdown on Tuesday to clean up and dry out. Some businesses didn’t shutdown at all. JC Penney and Federated Auto Parts were able to maintain their normal hours. Kingdom Gymnastics was forced to close, and mall owner Mark Healy said he hopes they’ll be up and running by the end of the week.
Kevin Kendall, manager at Federated Auto Parts, said when he looked through the back door of his store and into the mall hallway Tuesday morning, the water flow was significant. “It started coming through like a river,” said Kendall.
The water never made it to the front retail area of the store and Kendall kept the front door open for customers.
Wood arrived at the mall shortly after he learned of the flooding on Tuesday. He was on site until after midnight. While the cleaning and drying process progressed inside the mall, significant work was happening outside behind it. Mud, in places three feet deep, had washed down from the hillside and accumulated in the back of the building.
On Wednesday, Wood stood at the top of the hill near the storm drain that had been so overwhelmed a day earlier, working on a plan to help prevent such an occurrence in the future. He and an excavating crew hope to create a larger catch basin area where water can pool, and they intend to improve the storm drain so it is less likely to get plugged with debris so that water will flow freely down the drain.
Tuesday’s event was not the first time the mall flooded. In February 2014, an underground water main broke and sent thousands of gallons of water and mud gushing up through the floor of an interior loading dock and throughout the mall. That event was much worse than what happened Tuesday. It took about a month to reopen the mall then.
Healy said in 2014 that the water main break was a disaster but people rallied and it resulted in improvements for many of the stores.
He said the Tuesday flood was not nearly as severe as the one in 2014.
Because he had gone through that event, he said dealing with the aftermath on Tuesday was easier.
“Luckily I had the experience from the flood in 2014,” he said.
Healy got the mitigation crews in quickly and made it a priority to keep the water from impacting the anchor stores: JC Penney and Ocean State Job Lot and limiting the impact on the businesses in the front of the mall.
He said a timely response inside the store and behind it saved the mall from a much worse mess.
