Danville Firefighter Jason Crocker wades through water covering Route 2B in Danville on Friday, July 7, 2023. Heavy rain in the area of Whiteman Brook flooded the brook with water covering nearby fields and a section of road. Firefighters arrived and road closure was considered, but the Agency of Transportation decided on high water signage with no road closure. Rain and thunderstorms struck Danville hard with reported lightning strikes that included a home on Rt. 2 near the school that sustained damage. Smoke had been reported coming from the residence, but responding firefighters found no fire.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments