Hebert Sells His Share Of Balsams Grand Resort; Otten Now 100-Percent Owner

Les Otten, right, pictured here with Dixville Town Moderator Tom Tillotson in the 2016 presidential primary at The Balsams Grand Resort, is now 100-percent owner of The Balsams after Colebrook contractor Dan Hebert announced he sold his 50-percent share. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
Several weeks after The Balsams Grand Resort secured an extension of a vital construction permit, Colebrook contractor Dan Hebert announced he is selling his share of the property, giving ski resort developer Les Otten 100-percent ownership of the resort and its surrounding real estate.
Hebert sold his 50-percent share of Balsams View LLC, formed in December 2011 with then-Balsams partner Dan Dagesse when they bought the Balsams from the Tillotson Corp., to Otten’s North Country Coos LLC, which was formed in 2017 to buy Dagesse’s 50-percent share of the property.
