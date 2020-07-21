Helicopter Lands In Walden Field To Airlift Crash Victim

WALDEN — A DHART helicopter touched down in a field along Route 15 in Walden on Tuesday to expedite a car crash victim's emergency trip to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
The name of the victim or the precise circumstances of the crash are forthcoming from the Vermont State Police, which had three of its members at the two-vehicle crash scene near the intersection with Route 215.
According to information gathered at the scene, Tanya O'Brien, of Danville, was driving to work in Hardwick when a Toyota Corolla coming form the opposite direction crossed the center line into O'Brien's lane. The vehicle collided head-on. The Corolla spun around 180 degrees and came to rest in the middle of the road. O'Brien's vehicle came to rest on the south side of the road.
O'Brien was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital by CALEX. A woman at the scene who identified herself as O'Brien's sister said O'Brien had some pain but was doing OK.
The woman driving the Corolla was trapped in the crushed car. Firefighters from Walden, Danville and Cabot responded to the scene to assist. Hydraulic cutting tools were used to open the vehicle up enough to allow the injured woman to be extricated from the vehicle.
Once free from the car, the woman was wheeled to an ambulance that took her to a section of field owned by Norbert and Gloria Rowell where the helicopter landed.
Route 15 in the area of the crash was closed to traffic for more than four hours.
