A New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter airlifted a hiker with a badly injured leg from Mount Madison on Wednesday afternoon.
Susan Beaudoin, 54, from Quebec, Canada had slipped and fell from a perched rock on the Daniel Webster Scout Trail, suffering what N.H. Fish and Game officers called “a very serious leg injury.”
Beaudoin’s husband ran up the trail to locate an area of cell phone coverage and called 9-1-1.
Conservation officers were alerted to the emergency about 1 p.m. They made further contact with the husband who texted pictures of the injured leg. “The pictures made it blatantly clear the injury could be potentially life threatening,” noted a report from Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes.
Rescue personnel from the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team (AVSAR), Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), New Hampshire Army National Guard and additional New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers were all called upon to respond.
Ground personnel hiked over two miles from both Dolly Copp Campground in Pinkham Notch and from the AMC Madison Spring Hut, arriving at Beaudoin’s location about 2:45 p.m. Additional first aid was rendered to Beaudoin, and a suitable location was identified for a helicopter hoist extraction.
The helicopter arrived about 4 p.m., and the crew utilized a winch line to provide ground crews with a litter. Beaudoin was secured in the litter and hoisted up through the trees to the helicopter. She was flown to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries.
“Although severe, all indications at that time of the extraction indicated that Beaudoin would survive her ordeal,” write Officer Holmes.
He reported that Beaudoin and her husband were experienced hikers who were well-prepared for their trip.
