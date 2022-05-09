Helicopter To Again Help Search River Area For Man Who Drowned In February

In this file photo from April 5, 2022, a helicopter from the U.S. Customs & Border Protection’s Air & Marine Unit flies low over the Passumpsic River in Passumpsic, as part of a search for the body of Richard C. Gammell Sr., who is believed to have drowned in the river on Feb. 27. (Photo by Dana Gray)
For a second time, a search by Vermont State Police for a St. Johnsbury man who drowned in the Passumpsic River in February will involve a helicopter.
Richard C. Gammell Sr., 84, plunged into the river on Feb. 27 and the search for his body has been ongoing to various degrees since that day. VSP Lt. Jason Letourneau said searches on foot have taken place along the riverbank from where Gammell went in for miles south “on a near-daily basis.”
On April 5, a U.S. Customs & Border Protection’s Air & Marine Unit helicopter took part in the search. The helicopter will be back in the area today to continue the search. The lieutenant also reported that the VSP Scuba Team will also be involved in the search today, along with members of the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Members of the public should expect to see a low-flying helicopter and increased police presence in the area,” stated Lt. Letourneau.
The state police continues to request that anyone with information that could prove relevant to locating Gammell call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
