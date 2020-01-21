The Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is creating a new five-year Consolidated Plan to develop local funding priorities for the program years 2020-2024. This plan is the state’s application for more than $10 million in annual grant funding provided to the state by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Community Planning and Development.

DHCD is conducting a series of four community outreach meetings around the state to seek input on spending priorities. St. Johnsbury is the local meeting site. On Feb. 19, meet at the Welcome Center, 51 Depot Square. from 5 to 7 p.m.

