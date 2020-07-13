Barnet Myke Kinsella captured a photograph of a young bear that appears to have gotten its head stuck in an old milk can. Though it looks like the bear was able to free itself, the upper ring remains tightly locked around the bear’s head.

Kinsella notified the warden but was told there was little that could be done until the bear was located. If you see the bear, please contact the Northeast region of Fish & Game at 748-3111.

“Maybe people will keep this in the back of their mind when leaving items such as this out that they can get their head into,” Kinsella said. “I can only hypothesize that it may have been used to store birdseed or some kind of food. I feel bad for him as he will surely not live long in this condition and will suffer greatly.”

