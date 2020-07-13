Barnet Myke Kinsella captured a photograph of a young bear that appears to have gotten its head stuck in an old milk can. Though it looks like the bear was able to free itself, the upper ring remains tightly locked around the bear’s head.
Kinsella notified the warden but was told there was little that could be done until the bear was located. If you see the bear, please contact the Northeast region of Fish & Game at 748-3111.
“Maybe people will keep this in the back of their mind when leaving items such as this out that they can get their head into,” Kinsella said. “I can only hypothesize that it may have been used to store birdseed or some kind of food. I feel bad for him as he will surely not live long in this condition and will suffer greatly.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.