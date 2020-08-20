Help Police Find Driver Of Speeding Subaru

A camera mounted on a Vermont State Police cruiser records a Subaru WRX speeding in Bradford. (Courtesy Photo)

Vermont State Police are asking the public for help locating the driver of a Subaru WRX that fled their pursuit in Bradford Wednesday evening, speeding in excess of 100 mph.

Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci reported that police tried to stop the newer blue Subaru WRX with a large rear spoiler on Waits River Road in Bradford just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

